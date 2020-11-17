That's $99 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Coupon may be used twice per account, for a maximum discount of $100.
- includes the saw, blade, battery, charger, and carry bag.
- keyless lever action
- 0 - 3,000 SPM; 1-1/8" stroke length
- variable speed trigger
- Model: DCS388T1R
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Home Depot
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- Up to 45-degree bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90 degrees
- Model: DCS571B
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-amp motor
- adjustable stainless steel miter plate with 10 positive stops
- dual horizontal steel rails with clamping system
- Model: DWS779
- UPC: 885911450706, 880666473772
Use code "PICKAGIFT" and save $64 over the best price we found for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Item is in like new condition and comes with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Coupon may be used twice per account, for a maximum discount of $100.
- 5" x 4.75" maximum cutting capacity
- variable speed
- LED work light
- hang hook
- battery is not included
- Model: DCS374B
That's a low by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- A 2-year warranty applies.
- Sold by CPO Outlet via eBay
- 4,000 RPM
- bevels 0 to 48 to the left and 0 to 3 to the right
- adjustable stainless steel miter detent plate w/ 11 positive stops
That's $130 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The product ships with all relevant accessories.
- extended table support piece
- 16" extruded aluminum rail
- tilting bevel table for 22.5 and 45 bevel cuts
- Model: R4021
- UPC: 648846068688
That's $51 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Battery and charger not included.
- 9.5-ft. maximum length
- up to 6" cutting diameter
- automatic oiler
- Model: P4360BTL
Most stores charge $129. Buy Now at Amazon
- single bevel
- 15-Amp motor
- 0-52° miter angle range
- 0-45° bevel range
- Model: C10FCGS
- UPC: 717709027633
That's the best price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-AMP direct drive motor
- dual post compound pivoting arm
- shaft lock for blade changes
- 4,600-RPM
- includes vertical vise, blade, wrench, and triangular rule
- Model: LS1040
- UPC: 883812010722, 061346130233, 088381020107, 728639290592
Save on a huge variety of goods from tech to appliances or tires to trees, with savings reaching up to 80% (very likely to see even greater discounts within) in essentially every category eBay has to offer. Shop Now at eBay
- As new and refurbished items are available, be sure to check the warranty info found on individual product pages.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 14-amp motor
- airspeeds up to 165 mph
- 8-gallon bag capacity
- Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
Get extra discounts from top brands like Casio, Bissell, DeWalt, New Balance, Reebok, Citizen, Lenovo, Makita, Samsonite, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
- Coupon code "PICKAGIFT" bags this extra discount.
- A maximum discount of $100 applies.
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
That's the best price we've seen and a low now by $10. Buy Now at Home Depot
- It's available for pickup only and availability may vary by ZIP code.
- It features a carry handle, removable cups and anti-rust metal latches.
- Model: DWST14825
Save on about three dozen power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
