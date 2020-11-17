New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb DeWalt 60V Max FlexVolt Reciprocating Saw Kit
$200
free shipping

That's $99 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by CPO via eBay in like-new condition with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • Coupon may be used twice per account, for a maximum discount of $100.
  • includes the saw, blade, battery, charger, and carry bag.
  • keyless lever action
  • 0 - 3,000 SPM; 1-1/8" stroke length
  • variable speed trigger
  • Model: DCS388T1R
  • Code "PICKAGIFT"
  • Expires 11/17/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Power Saws eBay DeWalt
