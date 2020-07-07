Open Offer in New Tab
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 5-Tool 20-Volt Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit
$269 $399
curbside pickup

That's a savings of $130. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 truck delivery fee.
  • Stock may vary by ZIP code.
Features
  • 1/2" drill/driver
  • brushless 1/4" impact driver
  • brushless oscillating multi-tool
  • brushless 5" random orbital sander
  • LED flashlight
  • charger & 2 batteries
  • soft case
  • Model: DCKSS521D2
  • Expires 7/7/2020
