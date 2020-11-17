New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb DeWalt 20V Max XR Compact 4-Tool Combo Kit
$272 $340
free shipping

That's $127 less than a new set. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • Coupon may be used twice per account, for a maximum discount of $100.
Features
  • DCD791 drill/driver
  • DCF887 impact driver
  • DCS570 circular saw
  • DCL040 flashlight
  • bag and battery
  • Model: DCK483D2R
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PICKAGIFT"
  • Expires 11/17/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tool Combo Sets eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $272 Buy Now