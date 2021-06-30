DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion 22" Hedge Trimmer for $120 for members
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion 22" Hedge Trimmer (No Battery)
$120 for members $130
free delivery

It's the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $129.

  • Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50 (availability varies by ZIP code).
Features
  • 22" laser cut hooked-tooth blade
  • cuts up to 3/4" thick
  • Model: DCHT820B
  • Expires 7/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
