DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion 22" Hedge Trimmer for $120 for members

It's the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $129. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50 (availability varies by ZIP code).
- 22" laser cut hooked-tooth blade
- cuts up to 3/4" thick
- Model: DCHT820B
Expires 7/31/2021
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Add to cart to see the price drop. You would pay $138 more elsewhere for these bought separately, making it a savings of $376 for 2 in cart. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Search DCBL722P1 to find the eligible blower.
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP.
- Trimmer:
- includes battery & charger
- Hi/Lo speed control switch
- variable speed trigger
- Blower:
- up to 125 Mph with concentrator
- 450 CFM
- variable trigger and speed lock
- Model: DCST922P1
Save on a trimmer, a blower, lawn mower, chainsaw, and battery. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Greenworks Pro 80V Brushless Cordless Axial Leaf Blower for $188.30 ($81 off)
You'd pay over $30 for it elsewhere, as most retailers charge $40 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4" blade and a 4.5" cutting edge
- American Hickory handle
Choose from a selection of Milwaukee M12 and M18 Fuel tools and tool kits and watch the savings increase the more you add to your cart, as below. Shop Now at Home Depot
- extra $30 off $300 or more
- extra $100 off $400 or more
- extra $200 off $600 or more
- Discount applies automatically in cart.
Clip the on-page 20% off coupon and apply code "JunredyHose" to make this a buck under our mention from last week, and a low today by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3750D fabric with 3-layers plus latex
- 8 function spray nozzle
- coils up to 8.3-feet
- metal connectors
- hose holder
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, pliers, and more. Over 40 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's $33 below the list price and the lowest price we've seen by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- 90° head
- flexible shaft
- rapid load head for easy bit changes
- fasteners supported by magnet
- Model: DWARAFS
- UPC: 885911438926
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-pieces and magnet tough case
- 2 high strength magnets
- built-in hooks
- impact resistant material
- Model: DWMTC15
- UPC: 823019866302, 754262111522, 885911218504, 074994352674, 885911216906
That's half of the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4.5" HiPerf MAS blade
- Model: DW4725
- UPC: 028877328812, 617237997548, 028877328881
