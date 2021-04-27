That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
- auxiliary handle and guard
- 0.08" line pre-wound in spool
- Model: DCST920P1
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Save up to $120 over 30 power tools. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Discount applies in cart.
- $20 off 1 tool.
- $70 off 2 tools.
- $120 off 3 tools.
That's a savings of $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1.5" head height
- rare earth magnet
- metal gearcase with quick bit ejection
- Model: DWAMRASETFT
You'd pay $3 more at other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- 15-pieces and magnet tough case
- 2 high strength magnets
- built-in hooks
- impact resistant material
- Model: DWMTC15
- UPC: 823019866302, 754262111522, 885911218504, 074994352674, 885911216906
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- high performance aluminum oxide grain
- ideal for cutting black pipe, rebar, threaded rod, stainless steel, and other metals
- Model: DWA8424L
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Save on a variety of certified refurbished power tools, from brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Makita. Shop Now at eBay
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $42.49 (via "PICKRMOM", refurb low by $23).
That's $7 under our December refurb mention and $83 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx limited warranty applies.
- 20V MaxLithium battery and charger
- pressure cleaning lance and 20-ft. hose
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- draws from any fresh water source
- Model: WG625
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 2 USB ports
- automatic shut-off
- charges smart devices, as well as Ryobi tool batteries
- Model: P743
Save on iPhones, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Select items are in open-box or refurbished condition. See product pages for warranty details.
- Pictured is the Used Unlocked Apple iPhone X 64GB GSM Smart Phone for $287.75 ($300+ for a refurb elsewhere)
Save on a large selection of men's and women's shoes, shirts, shorts, other activewear, and some athletic gear -- even a set of wrestling earguards. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
That's $90 under our December mention, the lowest price we've seen, and a the best we could find now by $99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft via eBay.
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
That's the best shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- aids in easy removal of bits and customizable placement
- clear lid allows you to easily see contents at glance
- clip latch for secure closing
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
You'd pay around $6 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock April 17th but can be ordered now.
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
That's $2 under what Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- 16.5-lb. capacity
- removable dividers
- ball-bearing slides and heavy-duty metal latches and hinges
- Model: DWST17804
- UPC: 885432451701, 076174707069, 885565289707, 885442900688, 784497835344, 709317307511, 885661348018, 885162077806, 885674201379
You would pay $138 more elsewhere for these bought separately. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The blower is added to cart automatically.
- Trimmer:
- includes battery & charger
- Hi/Lo speed control switch
- variable speed trigger
- Blower:
- up to 125 Mph with concentrator
- 450 CFM
- variable trigger and speed lock
- Model: DCST922P1
