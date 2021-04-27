New
eBay · 1 hr ago
DeWalt 20V MAX 5.0Ah Li-Ion Brushless String Trimmer
$145 in-cart $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by CPO Outlets via eBay
Features
  • auxiliary handle and guard
  • 0.08" line pre-wound in spool
  • Model: DCST920P1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay DeWalt
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 42% -- $145 Buy Now