That's $5 under what you'd pay at Home Depot and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- titanium pilot point
- no-spin shanks
- Model: DW1354
Published 35 min ago
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. This is an incredible deal since the battery kit retails at $149 in most stores. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 ($149 savings).
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- able to cut up to 18GA material
- 360° swivel head
- compatible with most 18V to 20V impact drivers and drills
- connects via standard 1/4" hex shank
- Model: DWASHRIR
That's a savings of $9 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- change quickly between drilling and driving
- black oxide split-point drill bit
- Model: DW2701
That's the best deal we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
Save on over
100 30 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Brushless Cordless Drill Set w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $99 ($60 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
Save on saws, drills, and more from brands including Craftsman, Dremel, and Worx. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Worx MakerX 20V 2-Pc. Rotary Tool/Air Brush Combo Kit for $102 (low by $48).
It's about a buck under what you would pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Amazon
- make rip cuts & crosscuts up to 24" wide
- for making straight, accurate, splinter-free cuts in plywood & other sheet goods
- Model: KMA2685
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Shop discounted tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Werner, Craftsman, and more. You'll also find discounts on light bulbs, soil, fertilizers, and bird feed, amongst many other things. Plus, there are special discounts for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join). Additionally, we rarely see new items added to this sale, and this is the first time we have in quite some time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
You'd pay over $20 at most other stores.. Buy Now at Home Depot
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF36RASET
That's the best deal we could find by $1. Buy Now at Amazon
- heavy duty metal latches and hinges
- 66-lb. weight capacity
- measures 17.25" L x 6.375" W x 13" H
- Model: DWST17807
Save on over 300 items, with prices starting from $17. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by DeWalt via eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX 3-Speed Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit for $104.99 ($15 low)
That is $3 off and the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- accepts common 1- 1/2" diameter hoses
- compatible w/ DeWalt dust collection system adapters DWV9150 and DWV9100
- Model: DWE575DC
