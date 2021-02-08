New
eBay · 5 mins ago
Certified Refurb DeLonghi Magnifica XS Super-Automatic Espresso Machine
$480 $600
free shipping

That's $240 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Apply coupon code "PREZDAY20" to get this price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Householdgear via eBay.
Features
  • removable 60-oz. water tank
  • water filtration
  • height-adjustable coffee spouts
  • cup warmer
  • removable drip tray
  • Model: ECAM22110B
  • Code "PREZDAY20"
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
