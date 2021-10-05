Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $38 under our February mention and $188 under what you'd pay at DeLonghi direct. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Householdgear via eBay.
- removable 60-oz. water tank
- water filtration
- height-adjustable coffee spouts
- cup warmer
- removable drip tray
- Model: ECAM22110B
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16-box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24-box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Restrictions apply.
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $99.99 ($100 off list).
Apply coupon code "X7WR" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- Comes with a 100-day trial.
- 1500 watts
- up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- 5.8-quart capacity
Prime members clip the on-page coupon and apply code "AOXZDADV" to save $55, making this the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Gray at this price.
- The Black drops to $74.41 for Prime members with the same clip coupon and code (a $115 low price).
- The Gray drops to $90.49 and the Black to $83.79 with the same clip coupon and code for non-Prime members.
- Sold by Zuccie Tech via Amazon.
- 660-watt
- 10-speeds
- 8.5-qt. stainless steel bowl with handle and v-mouth
- whisk, dough hook, and beater attachments
- includes splash guard, spatula, and egg white separator
- Model: SM-1552X-US
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
