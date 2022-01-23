That's $271 off list and a rare chance to get this discontinued drone in new condition. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 2-axis stabilized gimbal camera
- 16 minutes maximum flight time
- 12-megapixel camera
- Model: CP.PT.000731
That's a savings of $300 off retail. Buy Now at Amazon
- hover button
- S, N, and M mode
- 150° field of view
- emergency brake
- RockSteady EIS technology
- smart return to home mode
- record 4K/60fps video at up to 120 Mbps
- Model: CPFP0000000101
That's $150 under the best price we could find for a brand new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by DJI via eBay.
- 4K video & 4x zoom
- 31-minute max flight time
- 10 km video transmission
- wide-angle, 180°, and sphere panoramas
- propeller guard, charging hub, DIY creative kit, and snap adapter
- Model: CP.MA.00000306.01.E
That is the best price we could find for a refurb by $70, and about $239 less than you'd pay for a new combo elsewhere. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by DJI official Store via Newegg.
- 48MP photos & 4K/60fps video
- up to 34-minute flight time
- intelligent tracking
- includes remote control, three batteries, six propellors, plus chargers and accessories
- Model: CP.MA.00000167
Save on over 40 sets! Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
Save on a range of clothing, home items, Christmas items, and more. Shop Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- up to 30% off toys
- up to 30% off clothing
- up to 50% off boots and shoes
- up to 50% off Christmas decor and trees
Apply coupon code "DN23590" to save $28 off the list price. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- lights and sounds
That's $38 under our Black Friday price mention and the best deal we could find today by $43. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24 curved and eight straight plastic track pieces
- battery-powered steam locomotive and tender
- RC remote control
- passenger coach
- observation car
- Model: 711803
That's a savings of up to 52% off. Shop Now at SideDeal
- Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping.
- 1-piece for $65
- 2-Piece for $129
Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping for a savings of $6. Buy Now at SideDeal
They cost at least $15 new individually elsewhere (albeit new). Buy Now at SideDeal
- It's backed by a 90-day warranty.
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
Save $41 off list price and bag free shipping with coupon code "DEALNEWSFS". Buy Now at SideDeal
- DVD & Digital Download
- Convert up to 2 Tapes, or 2 Films, or 2 sets of 25 Pictures to Digital
- Send items to Kodak; they do the rest
That's $25 less than our mention from last month, and and savings of $175 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet with a 90-day VIP Outlet warranty.
- 12MP/2.7K quad HD 3-axis gimbal camera
- stream HD video from up to 2.5 miles
- up to 30 minutes flight time
- 30° maximum tilt
- Model: CPMA0000012001
