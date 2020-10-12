New
CyberPower 10-Outlet 1100VA PC Battery Back-Up System
$101 $119
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" for the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
  • 10 outlets, including 5 surge protected and 5 surge protected + battery backup
  • telephone, network, and coaxial protection
  • automatic voltage regulation
  • Model: LX1100G
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
