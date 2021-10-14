New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$144
free shipping
Coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" cuts it to the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Electronic_Express via eBay.
Features
- LCD display
- 10 surge-protected outlets (5 with battery backup and 2 widely spaced outlets)
- 890-joule rating
- Model: LX1500GU
Details
Comments
