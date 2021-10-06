Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get it for $26 less than a new model costs at stores like Walmart. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- 8-0z.
- 18 settings
- Removable grind chamber
- Electric timer
- Scoop/cleaning brush
- Model: DBM-8FR
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Prepare stuffed burgers, sliders, and regular burgers.
- Model: CSBP-100
Coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" takes an extra 15% off for the lowest price we found for a refurb by $17 (and $70 less than a new one). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes oven rack, baking pan, airfryer basket
- 60-minute timer/auto shutoff
- 0.6-cubic foot capacity
- 1,800 watts
- 7 functions
- Model: TOA-60
- UPC: 090952152599
Apply coupon code "XRFMT" for a savings of $60. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- 1.5-quart double wall freezer bowl
- LCD readout
- one touch operation
Get 50% off a range of 10 Keurig coffee makers, with prices starting from $70, and an additional 25% off beverages with a 16-box commitment. Alternatively, you can get a free coffee maker and 25% off beverages with a 24-box commitment. Shop Now at Keurig
- Restrictions apply.
- Orders over $29 will get free shipping, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker for $99.99 ($100 off list).
This is an unusually large discount for a brand new item. It's $18 under last week's mention, a low now by $50, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Kohl's
- 800W
- 31.5" power cord
- Model: NC301
Apply coupon code "X7WR" for a savings of $50. Buy Now at aukeyhome.com
- Comes with a 100-day trial.
- 1500 watts
- up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- 5.8-quart capacity
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That is a $100 drop from our May mention. Buy Now at Walmart
- 8-in-1 cooking options: smoke, BBQ, grill, roast, sear, braise, bake, and char-grill.
- French style doors with viewing windows
- Interior rack customization system
- interior lights
- Large work station and a digital display
- 2 stainless steel racks with a 5-position oven-style rack system
- Model: CGWM-080
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- perforated grilling surface
- Model: CGT-301
That's $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Five ceramic burners producing 48,000 BTUs
- 12,000 BTU stainless-steel side burner
- cooking area: 502 square inches
- secondary cooking area: 168 square inches
- Model: GAS9556AS
It's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- beveled edges
- comfortable grips
- Model: CGS-509
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|66%
|--
|$33
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register