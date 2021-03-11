New
Refurb Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Qt. Stand Mixer
$150 $180
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DN50" to make this $50 under what you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie

  • No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • 12 speeds
  • magnetic attachment port
  • includes mixing bowl, mixing paddle, chef's whisk, dough hook, splash guard with pourspout
  • Model: SM50
  • Code "DN50"
  • Expires 3/25/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
