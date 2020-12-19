That's $50 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Beach Camera via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty is included, although it is unclear who backs it.
- audible alert
- 6 adjustable temperature control settings
- includes a set of 4-slice Belgian waffle plates, tongs, & 4-slot pancake plate
- Model: WAF-300
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and $85 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- fully automatic frozen yogurt, sorbet, and ice cream maker
- large ingredient spout
- Model: ICE-30BCP1
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- This a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $45. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- measures 20" L x 11.13" W x 17" H
- removable parts are dishwasher-safe
- includes power base, 8-cup food processor, 40-oz. blender, juice extractor, & chopping/mixing/dough blade
- Model: CFP-800
That's a $10 low over the next best store front. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay
- 2-oz. measuring cap
- pre-programmed smoothie and ice crush functions
- touchpad controls with LED indicators
- 56-oz. BPA-free Tritan plastic jar
- Model: SPB-650FR
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
Apply coupon code "COFFEEPOTTODAYONLY" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at crystaliausa.com
- stove top
- ergonomic handle
- food safe tin lining
That's $5 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be back in stock on December 23.
- on/off switch with indicator light
- 17W power
- Model: MWBLKPDQ
Apply coupon code "YOUSAVE" to get an extra 15% off a selection of already-discounted small appliances, cookware, and kitchen tools. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Note that many items are excluded from the coupon discount.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders $75 or more ship free. (Curbside pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the KitchenAid 3-Ply 4-qt. Stainless Steel Casserole w/ Lid for $50.99 after coupon (low by $9).
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
You'd pay over $200 elsewhere for the combo without the computer. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold uptstore via eBay
- Covered by a 90-day uptstore warranty
- You can message the store with your preference on whether you get a HP or Dell PC.
- Note: We couldn't find any specific info on which exact Dell or HP models you'll be getting, although the product page does give specifications; the monitor brands will also vary.
- 2 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- Keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
- USB WiFi Card
- Cables
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
That's a savings of $7 off and a pretty good price for a mask like this (you'd pay about $5 more for a similar mask elsewhere). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by nobobasics via eBay.
- made of PVC
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- Prepare stuffed burgers, sliders, and regular burgers.
- Model: CSBP-100
It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in White.
- includes blade covers
- includes bread knife, carving knife, chef's knife, santoku knife, utility knife, & pairing knife
- Model: C55-12PCWH
That's $14 off and $4 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- ergonomic handle
- Model: C77TR-S6SK
That's the best deal we could find by $5, and the cheapest it's ever been at Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
This is backordered until January 9, but can be bought now for delivery when availableIt's back in stock for immediate shipping.
- spatula, fork, cleaning brush, tongs, 4 stainless skewers, and 4 corn cob holders
- Model: CGS-W13
