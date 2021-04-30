Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-Piece Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $210
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-Piece Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set
$210 $300
Apply code "FRIEND" to save $90 off the next lowest price and get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 1.5- and 3-quart covered saucepans
  • 8" and 10" skillets
  • 3.5-quart covered saute pan
  • 8-quart covered stockpot
  • steamer insert with lid (for the 3-quart saucepan)
  • Model: MCP-12N
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
