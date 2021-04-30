Cuisinart Multiclad Pro 12-Piece Tri-Ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set for $210

Apply code "FRIEND" to save $90 off the next lowest price and get the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- 1.5- and 3-quart covered saucepans
- 8" and 10" skillets
- 3.5-quart covered saute pan
- 8-quart covered stockpot
- steamer insert with lid (for the 3-quart saucepan)
- Model: MCP-12N
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
Apply code "FRIEND" to get the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Onyx Black and Rose Gold.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. Or pad your order slightly over $25 and get free shipping
- aluminum encapsulated base
- oven safe up to 400°, lid up to 350°
- dishwasher and freezer safe
Save $60 when you apply coupon code "FRIEND", for a total of $195 off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- encapsulated aluminum base
- 2-qt. and 3-qt. saucepans with lids
- 1-qt. open-pour saucier
- 4-qt. saute pan with lid
- 6-qt. stockpot with lid
- 8" and 10" skillet
- steamer insert
Coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off already discounted cookware, including Dutch ovens, fry pans, and more. That's an extra 5% better than our mention of this collection from three weeks ago. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get it for $6 less than Home Depot charges. Buy Now at Macy's
- Amazon essentially ties this price at one cent more.
- Choose free pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Or pad your order over $25 to get free shipping.
- pre-seasoned w/ natural oils
- can be used on gas, electric stove, & induction
- extended stainless steel handle & helper handle
- Model: LCI-19008
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- loop handle
- safe to use with induction cooker, gas stove, or electric stove
- Model: TWG-32
It's a low by $4, although it's $25 or more shipped from most retailers. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- lightweight carbon steel
- wooden handle
- non-stick interior
- hand wash only
- Model: 985100951M
Save on almost 1,000 jerseys, caps, T-shirts, and more from brands including Nike and adidas. Better yet, coupon code "FRIEND" takes an extra 30% off around half the available items. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the '47 Brand Atlanta Braves MVP Cap for $19.59 after code "FRIEND" (low by $9).
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- measures 3.25" x 6.75" x 8.6"
- universal fit
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200mL capacity
- Model: COM-099
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- stainless steel construction
- fits over 1 burger patty and a standard grilled cheese sandwich
- Model: CMD-388
It's $3 below our mention from January and the best price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 14.5" x 14.5" x 15"
- 150 square inch chrome plated cooking rack
- dual vent system
- Model: CCG190RB
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Amazon
- hand wash only
- Model: CMD-108
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Macy's
|58%
|--
|$210
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$160 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
|BuyDig
|$189 (exp 4 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register