Cuisinart Elemental 11-Cup 550W Food Processor for $60
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurbished Cuisinart Elemental 11-Cup 550W Food Processor
$60 $150
free shipping

That's the best we've seen at $10 under our March mention, and $25 less than a refurb costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Buydig via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Seal Tight Advantage system
  • wide mouth feed tube
  • adjustable slicing disc
  • reversible shredding disc
  • stainless steel chopping/mixing/dough blade
  • Model: FP-11GM
