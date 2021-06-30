Cuisinart Elemental 11-Cup 550W Food Processor for $60

That's the best we've seen at $10 under our March mention, and $25 less than a refurb costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Seal Tight Advantage system
- wide mouth feed tube
- adjustable slicing disc
- reversible shredding disc
- stainless steel chopping/mixing/dough blade
- Model: FP-11GM
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
You'd pay $11 more at Walmart for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by USA World Sales via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- vertical design with batter pour spout
- 5-setting browning control
- ready-to-bake/ready-to-eat indicator lights
- audible alert
- Model: WAF-V100
- UPC: 086279087751, 096139235192, 772418483989
That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- 21-oz. work bowl
- 2 speeds
- stainless steel blade
- Model: DLC-1SS
It's $160 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by BuyDig via Amazon.
- fries up to 3 lbs. at once
- 80°F to 450°F temperature range
- stainless steel housing
- interior light
- includes a dishwasher-safe baking pan and air fryer basket
- Model: TOA-65
- UPC: 649661916321
Coupon codes "BTCSAVE2021" and "MEMORIAL10" combine to make this the lowest price we could find by $69. Even better, you can pad your order over $300 with other coupon-eligible items (linked below) to drop the price further to $195.96. Buy Now at Home Depot
- fries up to 3 lbs. at once
- 80°F to 450°F temperature range
- stainless steel housing
- interior light
- includes a dishwasher-safe baking pan and air fryer basket
- Model: TOA-65
- UPC: 649661916321
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Bones For The Phones via Amazon.
- Available in select colors at this price (Green pictured).
- BPA-free
- dishwasher safe
- collapsible from 5.7” to 2.2” for storage
- makes up to 15 cups of popcorn in under 4 minutes
Apply coupon code "DN68470195" for a savings of $61. Buy Now at Costway
- produces up to 88-lbs. of ice per day
- 8.8-lbs. of ice storage
- 70" cord
- interior LED lighting
- Model: 68470195
Pick up a Ninja kitchen appliance and save. Plus, you'll get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed in-store or online from July 5 through 11.
- Pictured is the Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor for $99.99 (low by $17 after Kohl's Cash).
You'd pay this price for a 6-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by mobesano via eBay.
- In Small.
- In varying colors.
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
It's $20 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by PUMA via eBay
- available in Olive/Black
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- pre-seasoned
- Model: CCW-800
At $19 off, it's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red.
- 150 square inch cooking surface
- dual venting system
- 3 lid locks
- Model: CCG190RB
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- measures 3.3" dia x 3" H
- for cans, bottles, or cups
- magnetically mounts to grills, smokers, griddles, & most flat metal surfaces
- Model: CCH-325
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200mL capacity
- non-aerosol pump spray
- Model: COM-099
