Cuisinart Compact AirFryer Toaster Oven for $59
eBay · 46 mins ago
Certified Refurb Cuisinart Compact AirFryer Toaster Oven
$59 $70
free shipping

Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to drop the price and pay $41 less than Walmart charges for this item in new condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by DealParade via eBay.
  • 2.5-lb. capacity
  • viewing window
  • nonstick interior
  • includes airfry basket and baking pan/drip tray
  • Model: AFR-25FR
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
