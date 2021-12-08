That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Best Buy
- service for 4 includes four each: salad forks, dinner forks, knives, teaspoons and tablespoons
- heavy-gauge stainless steel
- Model: CFE-01-FP20
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $25 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup or pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, the $10.95 fee will apply.
- 5" serrated utility knife with blade guard
- 3.5" paring knife with blade guard
- 7" Santoku knife with blade guard
- 8" slicing knife with blade guard
- 8" chef's knife with blade guard
- stainless steel/ceramic blades
- dishwasher safe
Apply coupon code "7BI3MNFV" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
- fiber glass handle
- black titanium plated blade
- Model: G10 Fiber Glass Handle
Use coupon code "FRIEND" to net huge savings on a variety of flatware sets. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the J.A. Henckels International Astley 65-Piece 18/10 Stainless Steel Flatware Set for $80 after coupon. It's a low by $28.
- Opt for in-store pickup to save $10.95 on shipping; orders over $25 ship free.
Save $2 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "It's a handy kitchen tool!"
- 6.75" stainless steel blade
- wooden handles
Save $20 off list price. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 for free shipping.
- includes chef knife, bread knife, slicing knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku knife, paring knife, 6 steak knives, all-purpose shears, sharpening steel, and wood block
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on TVs, phones, headsets, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
It's the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 15 color/functions
- 3', 4', and 5' trees connected together
- Model: 62257
Shop smart speakers, streaming media players, ear buds, kitchen items, toys, cell phone accessories, movies, skin care, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
You'd pay at least $65 more at other local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- makes single and double espresso
- compatible with Nespresso Originalline capsules
- auto shut-off
- Model: EM-15
That's $13 under the lowest price we could find for a similar new unit today. Buy Now at Amazon
- A 90-day Amazon Renewed warranty applies.
- 21-oz. work bowl
- 2 speeds
- reversible blade
- Model: DLC-1SSF
It's $58 under list and the best price we could find for a refurb by $8. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- illuminated speed control
- 300-watt motor
- storage case can be used as a measuring cup and pitcher
- includes a wire whisk attachment
- Model: HB-800PC
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|50%
|--
|$25
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register