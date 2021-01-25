That's $3 less than a refurb costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Black.
- Auto Shut-Off
- Portable and Programmable
- Removable Drip Tray
- Timer
- Water Level Indicator
- Water Tank
- Model: DCC-500
Published 55 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- This a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay
That's $2 under what you'd pay at Cuisinart direct, although most sellers have a shipped price of at least $25. Buy Now at Home Depot
- includes cord storage
- Model: DCG20BKN
That's the lowest price we could find by $10 for a refurbished model.
Update: Apply coupon code "PAY20LESSCR" to drop it to $27.99. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Lifeystyle by Focus via eBay.
- 2 speeds
- stainless steel blades
- Model: HB-120PC
It's the best price we could find by $10 for another refurbished model and $20 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- makes 4 1" deep Belgian waffles
- 5 settings browning control
- locking lid
- non-stick baking plates
- Model: WAF-150FR
Save on air fryers, coffee makers, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Aria 10-quart AirFryer with Recipe Book for $90 ($60 off).
- Orders over $45 ship free. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99.
Save on coffee pods and coffee brewers. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Orders over $39 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $5.99.
- Pictured are the New England Coffee Winter Collection Variety Pack Keurig K-Cup Pods 72-Count for $14.99 ($15 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red.
- bakes 12" pizzas
- non-stick coated baking plate
- make quesadillas, nachos, mini frittatas, quiche, croissants, giant cookies, hors d'oeuvres, & more
- Model: BC-2958CR
Shop a variety of coffee makers from $69.99. Plus, grab two free boxes of pods via coupon code "FREEPODS4ME". Shop Now at Keurig
- Pictured is the Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker for $129.99 ($40 off).
- Add two boxes of pods to your cart in addition to a coffee maker, and apply the coupon for this deal.
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
It's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- non-stick
- holds 4 tacos for cooking and serving
- Model: CTR-140
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- perforated grilling surface
- Model: CGT-301
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- spatula included
- folding handle
- Model: CCMP-203
That's $14 off and $4 less than you'd pay at Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- high carbon stainless steel blades
- ergonomic handle
- Model: C77TR-S6SK
