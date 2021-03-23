New
Cuisinart Elemental 11-Cup 550W Food Processor
$72 $150
That's $78 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Buydig via eBay.
  • Seal Tight Advantage system
  • wide mouth feed tube
  • adjustable slicing disc
  • reversible shredding disc
  • stainless steel chopping/mixing/dough blade
  • Model: FP-11GM
