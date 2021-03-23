That's $78 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item with a 2-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Buydig via eBay.
- Seal Tight Advantage system
- wide mouth feed tube
- adjustable slicing disc
- reversible shredding disc
- stainless steel chopping/mixing/dough blade
- Model: FP-11GM
It's the best price we could find for a refurb by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
Apply coupon code "DN50" to make this $50 under what you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at Bargain Junkie
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- 12 speeds
- magnetic attachment port
- includes mixing bowl, mixing paddle, chef's whisk, dough hook, splash guard with pourspout
- Model: SM50
Apply coupon code "SMALLS2021" to get the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Home Depot
- variable speed control
- programmable memory control
- 6-prong stainless steel blade
- LCD display
- Model: CBT-2000
Air fryers start at $45, blenders at $36, coffee makers at $50, mixers are from $80, and much more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping is free for orders over $45, otherwise it adds $5.99.
- Pictured is the Aria 30-Qt. Touchscreen Air Fryer/Toaster Oven for $169.99 (low by $80).
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6 and a great price for a moka pot in general. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Silver.
- This item will be in stock on March 27, but can be ordered now at this price.
- cool touch handle & knob
- made w/ durable aluminum
- flip-up top & side pour spout
- Model: B120-42V
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Sturdy, clear glass knob lets you know when percolating begins
- Includes a permanent filter basket
- Model: 50124
Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to get the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4092
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 200mL capacity
- Model: COM-099
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- spatula included
- folding handle
- Model: CCMP-203
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Steel Gray.
- nonstick
- dishwasher safe
- Model: CMBM-4PP
Apply code "SMALLS2021" to tie with our mention on Black Friday and get the best price we could find now by $60. Buy Now at Home Depot
- capsule auto-eject
- capsule waster bin
- removable parts at dishwasher safe
- measures 13.5" x 8" x 10"
- compatible with Nespresso OriginalLine capsules
- Model: EM-25
