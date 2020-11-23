New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Cuisinart Advantage 12-Piece Knife Set
$25 $65
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in White.
Features
  • includes blade covers
  • includes bread knife, carving knife, chef's knife, santoku knife, utility knife, & pairing knife
  • Model: C55-12PCWH
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Cutlery & Flatware eBay Cuisinart
Popularity: 4/5 Holiday Gift Guide
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 61% -- $25 Buy Now