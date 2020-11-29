New
eBay · 48 mins ago
Cuisinart 6-Piece Indoor Cooking Tool and Gadget Set
$13 in cart $40
free shipping

It's $27 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
Features
  • slotted spoon
  • slotted turner
  • Acacia solid spoon
  • can opener
  • peeler
  • 12" nylon tip tongs
  • heat-resistant to 420°F and safe for non-stick cookware
  • Model: CTG-00-6TG
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen eBay Cuisinart
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 67% -- $13 Buy Now