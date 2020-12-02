New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Cross Bailey Blue Lacquer Fountain Pen Gift Box
$16
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Lifestyle By Focus via eBay.
Features
  • chrome finish
  • medium nib
  • comes with six ink cartridges
  • Model: AT0456-12MS/20
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Supplies eBay Cross
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $16 Buy Now