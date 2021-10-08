New
eBay · 21 mins ago
$59 $70
free shipping
Coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" cuts it to the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at eBay
Features
- 1.2-gallon water tank
- adjustable humidistat
- auto shutoff
- remote control
- Model: EE-6913
Details
Comments
eBay · 4 days ago
Certified Refurb Crane Adorables Humidifier Dragon
$22 $55
free shipping
Save $33 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- more than 215-sq. ft. coverage
- 1-gallon tank
- Ultrasonic filtration
- Model: EE-5058
Ends Today
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Nabaidun 30-Pint 2019 DOE Standard Dehumidifier
$220 $260
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon for a total of $80 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Highlink via Amazon.
Features
- removes up to 50-pints of moisture from air per day in up to 3,000-square feet
- drain hose outlet for continuous draining (hose not included)
- app controlled via WiFi
- 4 operation modes
- washable filter
- Model: PD30-WAE-F
eBay · 1 mo ago
Vremi 50-Pint 4,500-Sq. Ft. Dehumidifier
$220 $308
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Scottsdale Wholesalers via eBay.
Features
- auto shut-off
eBay · 9 hrs ago
New Balance Men's 669v2 Shoes
$24 $75
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at eBay
eBay · 6 hrs ago
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB GSM Android Phone
$249 $1,000
free shipping
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
Features
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
eBay · 4 days ago
Escape Fitness Deck 2.0 16-in-1 Multi-Purpose Workout Bench
$82 $440
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
Features
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
eBay · 5 days ago
Power Systems Multi-Function Non-Slip Weight Bench
$110 $370
free shipping
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
Features
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
eBay · 2 days ago
Certified Refurb Crane Warm Steam & Cool Mist Cordless Inhaler
$42 $50
free shipping
Apply code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. You'd pay at least $84 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Deal Parade via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
- medical-grade silicone mask
- automatic shut off
- 20ml water tank
- Model: EE-5948
