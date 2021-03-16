After coupon code "DNEWS382321" drops the price, it's the best deal we could find by $2. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 3.5mm auxiliary port
- 32-foot wireless range
- 1.5-watt RMS output
- Model: CMA3611
Take half off when you apply coupon code "HT72VUFG". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KHBY via Amazon.
- 3.5mm audio jack
- IPX5 water resistant
- up to 16 hours use on a full charge
- 100-ft. unobstructed Bluetooth range
- Model: M130
Take half off when you apply coupon code "6MYFF753." That's the lowest price we've seen by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KHBY via Amazon.
- up to 20-hour battery life per charge
- water and splash resistant
- Model: MS11902
Take half off when you apply coupon code "XPERX8MF". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black or Gray at this price.
- Sold by MonsterXK via Amazon.
- supports Bluetooth, AUX, micro SD, USB, and mic inputs
- functions as 4,000mAh power bank
- up to 40 hours playtime
- dual 20-watt speakers
- IPX7 waterproof
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: MS21901
Clip the on-page coupon to get the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 66-foot Bluetooth range
- 24-hour battery life
- built-in mic
- Model: A3102011
Apply coupon code "DNEWS280321" to drop it to $12.99. That's $15 less than the best shipped price we could find from Nautica direct. Buy Now at UntilGone
- available in several styles (Navy/Red/White pictured)
Apply coupon code "DNEWS45321" for the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at UntilGone
- strong enough to hold a 60-lb. child
- absorbent inner liner
- fits easily in a diaper bag, glove compartment, or purse
Coupon code "DNEWS353321" cuts it to $45 under the best price we could find for a similar refurb system with just half the hard drive capacity elsewhere. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Ivy Bridge i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- 22" LCD monitor
- keyboard & mouse
Apply coupon code "DNEWS399321" to drop it down to $12.99, which is $7 less than the best we could find for a similar one on Amazon. Buy Now at UntilGone
- available in several colors (Black pictured)
- light emits through the handle for use as a flashlight
- requires two double AA batteries (not included)
