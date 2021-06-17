Craftsman Weedwacker 10" 20V Battery Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit for $100 for members

Ace Rewards members save $30 on this hard to find set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Not an Ace Rewards member? (It's free to sign up.)
- Available for store pickup. Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP.
- includes two 1.5mAh Lithium Ion batteries, Lithium Ion charger, and 0.065" line prewound in spool
- trimmer has 2 speed settings (for more power or more run time)
- dual-speed trigger blower features up to 200 CFM and 90 MPH
- Model: CMCK279C2
Published 33 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Father's Day is just around the corner. Home Depot has discounted 1,000s of items just for Dad, so you'll be sure to find something that he'll love, whether it's tools, a grill, a small appliance, or that recliner you know he's been eying.
- Most orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Oversize items may incur additional fees. Many items under $45 also receive free shipping, as marked.)
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 18V Li-ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries for $499 ($500 off list).
Save up to $50 on outdoor tools from EGO, Husqvarna, and more.
- Pictured is the EGO Power+ 56V Brushless Handheld Cordless w/ Battery & Charger for $159 ($20 off).
Choose from a selection of Milwaukee M12 and M18 Fuel tools and tool kits and watch the savings increase the more you add to your cart, as below.
- extra $30 off $300 or more
- extra $100 off $400 or more
- extra $200 off $600 or more
- Discount applies automatically in cart.
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by G & S Investments via Amazon.
- can rotate 360°
- full rubber cover
- threaded neck w/ bolted spouts
- Model: 161-M-1
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more.
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more.
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Warm White for $2.79 ($5 off).
That's $1 under our May mention, $10 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- shock-resistant tool steel
- compatible with the versa-track portable storage system
- Model: CMAF1224
Ace Rewards members get this for the best price we could find by $96. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Not an Ace Rewards member? (It's free to sign up.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
That's a savings of $13 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 10-pieces
- six point socket
- Model: CMMT34553
That's $79 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
