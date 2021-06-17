Craftsman Weedwacker 10" 20V Battery Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit for $100 for members
Ace Hardware · 33 mins ago
Craftsman Weedwacker 10" 20V Battery Trimmer and Blower Combo Kit
$100 for members $130
free delivery w/ $50

Ace Rewards members save $30 on this hard to find set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Not an Ace Rewards member? (It's free to sign up.)
  • Available for store pickup. Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP.
  • includes two 1.5mAh Lithium Ion batteries, Lithium Ion charger, and 0.065" line prewound in spool
  • trimmer has 2 speed settings (for more power or more run time)
  • dual-speed trigger blower features up to 200 CFM and 90 MPH
  • Model: CMCK279C2
