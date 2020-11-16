Get your choice of a Circular Saw, Angle Grinder, or Reciprocating Saw and save at least $49. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Select your free tool when adding the Drill to your cart.
- LED worklight
- 1/2" keyless chuck
- 2-speed gearbox
- includes two batteries, charger, belt clip, and storage bag
- Model: CMCD720D2
Hit the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section beneath the price to add a free tool to your order (worth up to $199, which would make your entire order half-price, which is neat). Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a grinder, drywall screw gun, jigsaw, and router.
That's the best deal we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.5" front-to-back design
- magnetism for fastener retention
- for use in impact drivers, allowing users to drill or drive
- Model: DWARA120
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- self-retracting guide sleeve protects fingers & holds screws in place while eliminating wobbling & slipping
- Model: DW2055B
It's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 LEDs
- 1/4" hex chuck
- up to 1,400 in-lbs. of torque
- includes battery, charger, carry bag
- Model: DCF885C1
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's the best price we could find by $49, although most retailers charge $189 or more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- polished chrome
- Model: CMMT99206
It's the lowest price you could find by $94. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping charge (price varies by zip).
- 10.5-amps
- 20-foot cord
- 7-foot hose with 2.5" diameter
- 6.0 peak horsepower motor
- built-in accessory storage
- includes 2 extension wands, utility nozzle, car nozzle, and wet nozzle
- Model: CMXEVBE17594
That's the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes various sockets, wrenches, drivers, hex keys, and bits
- comes with a case
- Model: CMMT12035
It's $2 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in 1-inch #2.
- metric
- for wood & metal
- Model: CMAF121PH230
