Craftsman V20 20V Max 1/2" Brushless Drill w/ 2 Batteries
$159 w/ free Power Tool
free shipping

Get your choice of a Circular Saw, Angle Grinder, or Reciprocating Saw and save at least $49. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Select your free tool when adding the Drill to your cart.
  • LED worklight
  • 1/2" keyless chuck
  • 2-speed gearbox
  • includes two batteries, charger, belt clip, and storage bag
  • Model: CMCD720D2
