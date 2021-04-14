New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Craftsman V20 2x20V 20" Cordless Push Mower Kit
$249 in cart $299
pickup

The in-cart discount drops it to $50 less than Lowe's charges. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Features
  • includes 2 batteries & chargers
  • brushless motor
  • 50-minute runtime
  • height adjustable
  • Model: CMCMW220P2
