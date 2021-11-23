That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes two 1.5mAh Lithium Ion batteries, Lithium Ion charger, and 0.065" line prewound in spool
- trimmer has 2 speed settings
- dual-speed trigger blower features up to 200 CFM and 90 MPH
- Model: CMCK279C2
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $60 and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RenogySolarUS via Amazon.
- backlit LCD screen
- corrosion-resistant aluminum frame
- integrated 5V 2A USB ports to charge USB devices
You'd pay $98 more at most other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- 50% quieter and 20% lighter than a traditional Champion 3500-watt generator
- Operates on gasoline or propane
- 20V 30A RV
- 2 120V 20A household outlets and 12V DC outlet with dual USB adapter
- Up to 22 hours run time on gasoline
- Model: 200914
That is the best price we could find by $96. Buy Now at Amazon
- runs on gasoline or propane
- uses 1.2-quarts and has low oil shut-off sensor
- electric start (battery included)
- 9375 starting watts and 7500 running watts on gasoline
- 8400 starting watts and 6750 running watts on propane
- built-in surge protector
- Model: 100891
Apply coupon code "HV9GOB8P" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Blentify via Amazon.
- In Blue or Green
- 1,600-watt motor
- adjustable spray nozzle
- IPX5 waterproof
- 35-ft. power cord with inline GFCI
Save up to 25% off wreaths, up to 30% off Christmas lights, up to 30% off Craftsman tools, up to 40% off ladders, up to $50 off tools and patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Shop hundreds of hand tools, power tools, accessories, tool storage, and more at up to half off. Plus, Ace Rewards members save extra on select items (as marked). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 12-Gallon Corded Wet/Dry Vacuum for $59.99 for members (low by $30).
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on 6 models, with prices starting from $60. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get an extra $20 off select marked models.
- Pictured is the Werner 8ft. x 25" Fiberglass Step Ladder for $117.99 (low by $8).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's $20 below our mention from September, matching Black Friday pricing last year, and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- SAE and metric
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
- UPC: 885911665643
It's 50% off and $169 less than a similar 239-piece set from a different brand. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- standard and metric measurements
- blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45311
That's $3 under what you would pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 10-pieces
- six point socket
- Model: CMMT34553
That's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (It's free to join.)
- SAE and metric
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
- UPC: 885911665643
