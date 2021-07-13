Craftsman V20 Reciprocating Saw Cordless Kit for $89 w/ free blade set

It's the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Free blade set is automatically added to cart ($19.98 value).
- 14.5"
- 1" stroke length
- variable speed trigger
- tool-free blade release
- 3-year limited warranty
- Model: CMCS300M1
Published 24 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- variable speed trigger
- 4 orbital settings
- beveling shoe cuts up to 45°
- Model: CMES612
- UPC: 885911549028
Most sellers charge close to $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- 33-lbs.
- quick connect brackets
- dust-collection port
- foldable legs
- Model: DW7440RS
It's the lowest price we could find by $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- Battery NOT included.
- Sold by Neandertool via Amazon.
- LED light
- 2,800 SPM
- brushless motor
- variable speed trigger
- tool-free blade release
- Model: DCS369B
Save $32 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8'' stroke and up to 3,000 strokes per minute
- adjustable pivoting foot
- variable speed
- includes 2.0Ah battery, charger, and wood cutting blade
- Model: HCRS201
That's $55 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Toolup via eBay.
- A 2-year warranty applies.
- up to 800 MWO & 4500 RPM
- up to 45° bevel cut
- 1-9/16" cutting at 90°
- Model: DCS571B
Save on over 24,000 items including cabinet knobs from 79 cents, planters from a buck, decor from $2, bags of mulch from $3, pool supplies from 4, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free. (Store pickup may also be available).
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
Save on refrigerators, washers, dryers, ranges, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- extra $150 off $1,499 - $1,998.99
- extra $300 off $1,999 - $2,498.99
- extra $500 off $2,499 - $4,999.99
- extra $750 off $5,000 or more
- Eligible items are marked with a green "Buy more, save more" banner. Discount applies in cart.
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 1.25" x 5-foot friction fit hose, crevice tool, utility nozzle, filter bag
- also functions as a blower
- cord wrap
- portable
- Model: CMXEVBE17250
That's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
- UPC: 885911673204
That's a $2 drop from out October mention, and the best shipped price we could find today by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8" and 10" pliers
- drop forged steel
- precision machined jaws
- multi-zone bi-material grips
- Model: CMHT82547
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- shock-resistant tool steel
- cnc-machined bit tips
- 4 ranges of drill bits
- Model: CMAF1260
