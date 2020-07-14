New
Craftsman 20V MAX 11/16" Cordless Keyless Jig Saw
Features
  • part of the V20 cordless system
  • variable speed trigger ranging from 02, 500 spm's provides control for clean and accurate cuts
  • 3 orbital settings to adjust cut aggressiveness for various materials and applications
  • beveling shoe provides ability to cut up to 45° for angled cuts
  • accepts both T & U blades for versatility and availability
  • dust blower clears debris from the cut line for visibility
  • contoured overmolded handle for added comfort during use
  • Model: CMCS600B
  • UPC: 885911548212
