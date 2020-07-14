It's the lowest price we could find by $3 Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- part of the V20 cordless system
- variable speed trigger ranging from 02, 500 spm's provides control for clean and accurate cuts
- 3 orbital settings to adjust cut aggressiveness for various materials and applications
- beveling shoe provides ability to cut up to 45° for angled cuts
- accepts both T & U blades for versatility and availability
- dust blower clears debris from the cut line for visibility
- contoured overmolded handle for added comfort during use
- Model: CMCS600B
- UPC: 885911548212
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Save 41% off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Depending on location, Ace Rewards members may be eligible for free delivery. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $12.29 shipping fee.
- anti-kink & triple frame technology
- crush proof couplings
- Model: 8820-50
That's the best price we could find by $37.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
That's $30 under list and a good price for a mechanic's tool set.
Update: Curbside pickup is no longer available, but it is available to be shipped. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $7.99 shipping charge.
- includes SAE & metric sockets, a ratchet, extension bar, adapter, wrenches, a magnetic bit handle w/ screwdriver, nut driver bits, & hex keys
- Model: 987631
Ace Hardware charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $12 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- cuts up to 4" diameter
- includes battery and charger
- Model: CMCCSL621D1
- Model: CMCS600B
- UPC: 885911548212
