Most sellers charge $100. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50 (it's free to sign up).
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
- UPC: 885911673204
Published 8 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Lowe's
- brushless motor
- variable speed trigger
- 20V lithium-ion batteries
- LED light with 20 second delay
- includes charger and kit bag
- Model: DCF787C2
- UPC: 885911668941
That's a savings of $71 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 LEDs
- 1/4" hex chuck
- up to 1,400 in-lbs. of torque
- includes battery, charger, and carry bag
- Model: DCF885C1
- UPC: 885911484404
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- machined tips
- S2 steel construction
- includes 29 1" insert bits, five 2" power bits, two 3 1/2" power bits, one insert bit holder, and three 1-3/4" nut drivers
- Model: A-98332
It's a $3 drop from our Cyber Monday mention and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by 21th Century Liquidation via eBay.
- 1700 in-lbs. of torque
- variable speed trigger
- includes driver, 2 batteries, charger, belt clip, and case
- Model: DCF809C2
- UPC: 885911593182
Save on more than 40 items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some items receive discounts via a free item, and specific details are noted on the product pages. In most cases, you'll either be prompted to choose your free item when adding to cart, or it will be added automatically when you meet qualifications. However, you may have to add everything separately.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Sawzall M18 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99 (low by $30).
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on light bulbs of all size with prices from $10. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Felt 60W A19 LED Bulb 10-Pack for $9.99 (low by $19).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Members save on power tools, batteries, cleaning supplies, and more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 120V 15-Amp 12" Corded Compound Miter Saw for $229.99 for members (low by $19).
That's the best price we could find for this model number by $25. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- full polish chrome finish
- 12 point box end with fastener
- 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 17mm, 18mm, and 19mm
- Model: CMMT10947
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- magnetized bit holder
- speed and precision tactile zones
- Model: CMHT68017
That's $11 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 450 CFM and 260 MPH
- bckpack collection bag holds up to 55L of mulch
- Model: CMEBL7000
Shop and save on a range of Craftsman tools. Some are priced as marked; some receive a discount in cart; some get their full discount via Ace Rewards offers. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman V20 20V Max 2Ah Li-ion 3-Piece Starter Kit for $99 in cart (a low by $40).
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|24%
|$59 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$60
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$83 (exp 1 wk ago)
|$84
|Check Price
|Lowe's
|$59 (exp 4 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
