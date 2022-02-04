That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This deal is for Ace Rewards members. Not a member? It's free to join.
- includes 2 batteries & chargers
- brushless motor
- 50-minute runtime
- height adjustable
- Model: CMCMW220P2
That's a savings of $600 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by durapowers via eBay
- 1650-watt of consistent running power and up to 2000-watt at peak performance
- two 120-Volt AC outlets and one 12-Volt DC outlet
It's the best price we could find by at least $100. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Choose Ship-to-Store pickup to dodge a shipping fee of $12.59.
- 1,000 watts peak power, 800 watts running power
- 6-hour runtime
- 5,000 RPM
- Model: GEN1000I
Clip the $100 coupon and apply code "GOOLOOP600" to save $200. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold and fulfilled by LandworkOnline via Amazon and may take up to two weeks to arrive.
- 4 mode LED flashlight
- multifunction LCD display
- measures 10.2" x 6.73" x 7.91"
- charge via solar panel (not included), car charger, AC adapter, or USB Type-C
- Model: DISCOVERY P600
Clip the $100 off on page coupon and apply code "OH5IWMVU" for a savings of $115. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Shineli via Amazon.
- LED light
- 8 output ports
- QI wireless quick charging port
- Model: BR300
Choose from a selection of 6 power tools and receive a free battery. This is an incredible deal since the battery kit retails at $149 in most stores. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- For any of the 6 bare tools listed, on the product page, click "Select Item" to add the DCBP034C (the $149 kit) to your cart for free.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCS565B 20V 6.5" Circular Saw + Battery Kit for $179 ($149 savings).
Shop discounted tools from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Werner, Craftsman, and more. You'll also find discounts on light bulbs, soil, fertilizers, and bird feed, amongst many other things. Plus, there are special discounts for Ace Rewards members only. (Not a member? It's free to join). Additionally, we rarely see new items added to this sale, and this is the first time we have in quite some time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- smartswipe fingertip
- size L
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- magnetized bit holder
- speed and precision tactile zones
- Model: CMHT68017
That's $11 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- up to 450 CFM and 260 MPH
- bckpack collection bag holds up to 55L of mulch
- Model: CMEBL7000
Shop and save on a range of Craftsman tools. Some are priced as marked; some receive a discount in cart; some get their full discount via Ace Rewards offers. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman V20 20V Max 2Ah Li-ion 3-Piece Starter Kit for $99 in cart (a low by $40).
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
That's a $24 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" drive
- Model: CMMT99433
