Craftsman V20 2x20V 20" Cordless Push Mower Kit for $300 w/ free trimmer or battery

Combined with the freebie, that's a savings of up to $149 off list, and $89 less than you'd pay elsewhere for the mower and battery combo. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 2 batteries & chargers
- brushless motor
- 50-minute runtime
- height adjustable
- Model: CMCMW220P2
-
Published 52 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Ace Rewards members save $30 on this hard to find set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Not an Ace Rewards member? (It's free to sign up.)
- Available for store pickup. Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, depending on ZIP.
- includes two 1.5mAh Lithium Ion batteries, Lithium Ion charger, and 0.065" line prewound in spool
- trimmer has 2 speed settings (for more power or more run time)
- dual-speed trigger blower features up to 200 CFM and 90 MPH
- Model: CMCK279C2
Save on 7 products priced from $12. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Black + Decker Electric Leaf Blower for $26 (low by $10).
Shop discounts on leaf flowers, chainsaws, trimmers, lawn mowers, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Although the banner notes up to 37% off, we found greater discounts within the sale.
- Pictured is the Greenworks G-MAX 40V 16-Inch Cordless Chainsaw for $87.99 for Prime members. It's a savings of $161.
Father's Day is just around the corner. Home Depot has discounted 1,000s of items just for Dad, so you'll be sure to find something that he'll love, whether it's tools, a grill, a small appliance, or that recliner you know he's been eying. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most orders of $45 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges. (Oversize items may incur additional fees. Many items under $45 also receive free shipping, as marked.)
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 18V Li-ion Cordless 7-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries for $499 ($500 off list).
Choose from a selection of Milwaukee M12 and M18 Fuel tools and tool kits and watch the savings increase the more you add to your cart, as below. Shop Now at Home Depot
- extra $30 off $300 or more
- extra $100 off $400 or more
- extra $200 off $600 or more
- Discount applies automatically in cart.
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on power tools, garden furniture, BBQs and more. Plus, Ace Rewards members bag an extra 15% off select items, plus earn 2X rewards by applying coupon code "ARDAY" in-cart. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- reinforced metal telescopic handle
- 4 storage compartments
- single front pull-up latch
- 88-lb. load capacity
- heavy-duty wheels
- ball-bearing slides
- Model: CMST20880
That's $50 under our January mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6 gallon
- Oil free pump
- 150 max PSI
- 13 piece accessory kit
- Model: CMEC6150K
- UPC: 885911601108
That's a savings of $13 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 10-pieces
- six point socket
- Model: CMMT34553
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Add item to the cart and sign-in to see this price.
- LED light
- keyless chuck
- 2-Speed gearbox
- includes battery, charger, and double sided bit
- Model: CMCD700C1
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|$249 (exp 2 mos ago)
|$300
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register