Craftsman V20 2x20V 20" Cordless Push Mower Kit for $300 w/ free trimmer or battery
Ace Hardware · 52 mins ago
Craftsman V20 2x20V 20" Cordless Push Mower Kit
$300 w/ free trimmer or battery
free delivery w/ $50

Combined with the freebie, that's a savings of up to $149 off list, and $89 less than you'd pay elsewhere for the mower and battery combo. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • includes 2 batteries & chargers
  • brushless motor
  • 50-minute runtime
  • height adjustable
  • Model: CMCMW220P2
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Ace Hardware   $249 (exp 2 mos ago) $300 Buy Now