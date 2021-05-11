Craftsman V20 2-Gallon Cordless Portable Wet/Dry Vacuum for $80 for Ace Rewards members

It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It is free to sign up!)
- 7.8-foot hose
- wide nozzle
- crevice tool
- HEPA filter
- Model: CMCV002B
Expires 5/31/2021
Choose from over 200 different options including handheld vacuums, wet/dry vacuums, stick vacuums, and steam cleaners from brands like Sun Joe, Bissell, Black + Decker, or Armor All. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Pictured is the Armor All Portable Wet Dry Vac for $41.96 (a low by $8).
- Shipping adds $4.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Take half off when you apply coupon code "2KV38RLN". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Roomie via Amazon.
- HEPA filter
- 120W suction power
- stainless steel cyclone filter
- Model: RMDY595
Save on stick and upright vacuums. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise shipping is free on $39.
- Pictured is the Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum for $699.99 ($100 off).
Save on uprights and robot vacuums from Dyson, Hoover, Roidmi, and bObsweep. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Hoover PowerScrub Elite Pet Upright Vacuum Bundle for $159 ($90 off)
Shop for grills, smokers, ovens, covers, tools, and fuel from brands like Weber, Blackstone, Traeger, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Some discounts are shown after adding to cart.
- Buy any Weber Gas Grill for $399 or more and get a free refill or exchange of 20-lb. propane tank. Click here for coupon.
- Other freebies are available for members with purchase of select items.
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Bit and socket sets are discounted as low as $3, while some wrenches are marked at 40% off and are down to just $15. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Stock may be limited by ZIP.
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2-Pocket 4.25" x 9" Polyester Tool Pouch for $2.99 ($5 off).
Save on a variety of string lights in different bulb shapes, projectors, and more. 26 items available Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
- Pictured is the Celebrations 12.25-Foot LED String Lights in Multi-Color for $2.79 ($5 off).
Save what amounts to about half off when you purchase one of eight Craftsman power tools and battery starter kit for one of the best discounts we've seen for these pairs. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Add the Craftsman V20 Battery Starter Kit to your cart, for $79.
- Next, add any one of these additional tools for free (an additional value of up to $80).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- 2 Craftsman 20V MAX 2Ah Lithium Battery Packs and charger
- Model: CMCB202-2CK
Ace Rewards members see this price drop in-cart; you'd pay $473 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Dual-lever height adjusters
- Recoil with primer start
- Folding handle
- Model: 11A-B25W791
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes several sizes, offset screwdriver, and magnetizer/demagnetizer
- Model: CMHT65044
It's the lowest price we could find by $29.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $15 shipping charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- rust-resistant finish
- includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and a carry case
- Model: CMMT12033
