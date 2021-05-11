Craftsman V20 2-Gallon Cordless Portable Wet/Dry Vacuum for $80 for Ace Rewards members
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Craftsman V20 2-Gallon Cordless Portable Wet/Dry Vacuum
$80 for Ace Rewards members $110
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It is free to sign up!)
  • 7.8-foot hose
  • wide nozzle
  • crevice tool
  • HEPA filter
  • Model: CMCV002B
  • Expires 5/31/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
