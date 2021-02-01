New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Craftsman Impact Rated 33-Piece Screwdriving Bit Set
$6 $30
pickup only

That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Available via curbside pickup only (unless you feel like paying $79 for truck delivery).
  • includes 21 1-in bits, 7 2-in bits, 3 nut drivers, 3 magnetic bit tip holders, and a 3/8" socket adapter
  • Model: CMAF1333
