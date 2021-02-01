That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available via curbside pickup only (unless you feel like paying $79 for truck delivery).
- includes 21 1-in bits, 7 2-in bits, 3 nut drivers, 3 magnetic bit tip holders, and a 3/8" socket adapter
- Model: CMAF1333
Save $8 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
That's a widely matched price, but it's $13 off and a great deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- extended torsion zone
- impact rated
- high visibility sleeves
- single sided
- Model: ITPH2205
That's the best shipped price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- titanium nitrate-coated bits with impact-rated hex shanks in a range of sizes
- Model: TI9IM
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" ball groove shank
- Model: DW1589
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Note that the price may vary by ZIP code.
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
Save on a variety of patio furniture sets, tables, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Leisure Made Draper 4-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $779.40 (low by $218).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
It's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Plus, it's available for store pickup for a last-minute gift. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $69 delivery fee.
- 12A motor
- cast-aluminum base and motor housing
- rough and micro-fine depth adjustments
- Model: K11RTA-03
Lowe's charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $6 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- heat-treated, alloy-steel blades
- Model: CMHT65043
That's the best price we could find by $299. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $100 delivery fee.
- made in the USA
- drawers support 100-lbs.
- internal locking system
- measures 37" x 24.5"
- charging area under with integrated power strip with six outlets and two USB ports
- Model: CMST98222RB
That's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $80 shipping fee.
- Add this to your cart to see this deal.
- heavy-duty steel frame
- 4 adjustable leveling feet
- 1,450-lbs. overall load rating
- 1" thick butcher block work surface
- Model: CMST27200R
Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes 45 specialty tools and 12 1/4" drive tools
- forged ergonomic handles
- includes storage case
- Model: CMMT99446
- UPC: 885911653732
