Craftsman 6-Point 1/4" Socket Wrench Set for $9.99 for members
Ace Hardware · 37 mins ago
Craftsman 6-Point 1/4" Socket Wrench Set
$9.99 for members $13
Ace Rewards members get this in-cart discount – you'd pay $17 or more for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Features
  • alloy steel
  • 9 socket sizes
  • Model: CMMT34861
  • Expires 6/30/2021
    Published 37 min ago
