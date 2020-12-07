That's the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- polished chrome
- 72-tooth ratchets
- assortment of drive tools
- rugged 3-drawer blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45301
It's $130 off the list price and the best price we could find.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
That's the best price we could find by $26.
- includes various sockets, wrenches, drivers, hex keys, and bits
- comes with a case
- Model: CMMT12035
That's the best price we could find by a buck.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- corrosion resistant
- stores bits in handle
- includes SL 3/16-in, SL 1/4-in, PH 1, PH 2, nutdriver 1/4-in, and nutdriver 5/16-in
- Model: CMHT68000
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6.
- ratchet screwdriver with 3 positions
- telescoping magnetic pick-up tool
- storage pouch
- Model: CMHT68001
Save on a huge selection of cordless power tool combo kits, hand tools, tool accessories such as tape measures, and more. Brands include Ridgid, DeWalt, Ryobi, and Milwaukee.
Pictured is a Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 11-Piece Combo Kit with 3 Batteries and 6-Port Supercharger for $629 ($335 off).
It's $8 under list price.
- includes a variety of the most commonly used 1" and 2" bits, specialty socket adapters, nut drivers, and magnetic screw guide
- Model: AR2039
It's $2 under list and the best price we could find.
- 1.5" clamping capacity
- quick release trigger
- Model: 59100CD
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find for this well-rounded DIYer set.
Opt for pickup to avoid the shipping fee. (Shipping varies by ZIP.)
- 8-oz. claw hammer, tape measure, screwdriver and bit set, wrench, pliers, utility knife, and more
- Model: DR73211B
Save $9 over the next best price we found.
Pick them up in store to save on shipping (which varies by ZIP code).
- 15-foot length (11.69-foot lighted length)
- 70 5mm LED bulbs
- Model: LED8M-70MU-2CG
Save on power tools, batteries, and accessories (some of which are already discounted) to frugally put those final finishes on your fall projects.
pictured is the DeWalt 12" Corded Dual-Bevel Compound Miter Saw for $499.99 (after discount, $99 low)
Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Ace Rewards members bag these discounts. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
Save on Christmas decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more.
Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Pictured is the Celebrations LED Mini Multi-Color 30-Count String Christmas Lights for $12.99 ($1 off).
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more.
Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
That's $35 off and the best price we could find by $55.
- locking hose
- 2 extension wands
- utility nozzle
- car nozzle
- standard filter
- dust collection bag
- Model: CMXEVBE17584
That's the best price we could find by $80.
Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find.
- 150 max PSI
- includes 18GA brad nailer, 16GA finish nailer, 3/8" stapler, & hose
- use for small trim, shoe molding, baseboards, crown moldings, frames, cabinet backing, lattice work, & inflation
- Model: CMEC3KIT
That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find by $2.
- depth range of 3/4-inch
- edge detection to locate stud edges of both wood and metal stud
- shock-resistant and water-resistant body for durability and long life
- uses one 9-volt battery (not included)
- Model: CMHT77633
Sign In or Register