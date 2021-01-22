New
Lowe's · 56 mins ago
Craftsman 2000 Series 4-Drawer Steel Tool Chest
$209
That's the best price we could find by $299. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $100 delivery fee.
  • made in the USA
  • drawers support 100-lbs.
  • internal locking system
  • measures 37" x 24.5"
  • charging area under with integrated power strip with six outlets and two USB ports
  • Model: CMST98222RB
