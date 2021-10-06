That's the lowest price we could find by $11 for just the batteries. Choose a bare tool from the list for free, which is an additional savings of $79. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 2 batteries and a charger
- free tool options include a Craftsman 20V Jig Saw, Circular Saw, or Reciprocating Saw
- Model: CMCB202-2CK
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- magnetic collars
- six 3-1/2-in power bits, 29 2-in power bits, 46 1-in insert bits, 7 HSS hex shank drill bits, 3 hex shank brad point drill bits, 4 hex shank spade bits
- Model: DTC-21106
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- piercing tips
- dagger blade
- depth gauges
- shaver notches
- compatible with most power tool brands
- Model: IBOA800-1
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible
- preset depth
- automatic clutch
- Model: D60498
It's $16 cheaper than any other store. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
There are over 30 to choose from. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- pictured Igloo Legend Red 5-Quart Cooler for $14.99 ($8 off)
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Save up to an extra $28 on everything from drill kits, to blowers, driver kits, chainsaws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 20V Battery Handheld Blower Kit for $89 for members (low by $44).
That's a savings of $2 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- metric
- for wood & metal
- Model: CMAF121PH230
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- rust and corrosion resistant
- chrome finish
- Model: CMMT45061
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3 speeds
- AC/DC power
- pivoting head
- battery sold separately
- Model: CMCE001B
