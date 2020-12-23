New
Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Li-Ion 4-Tool Combo Kit
$116 $180
free shipping

It's $83 under the lowest price we could find for a new set. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
Features
  • 20V variable speed 1/2" cordless drill driver
  • 20V brushed 1/4" cordless impact driver
  • 20V compact 1" cordless reciprocating saw
  • 20V 140-lumen cordless task light
  • two 20V MAX 2Ah lithium-ion batteries
  • charger
  • storage bag
  • includes Phillips #2 bit, double sided bit, and 6" reciprocating blade
  • Model: CMCK400D2R
  Published 1 hr ago
