- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- 20V variable speed 1/2" cordless drill driver
- 20V brushed 1/4" cordless impact driver
- 20V compact 1" cordless reciprocating saw
- 20V 140-lumen cordless task light
- two 20V MAX 2Ah lithium-ion batteries
- charger
- storage bag
- includes Phillips #2 bit, double sided bit, and 6" reciprocating blade
- Model: CMCK400D2R
- foldable head
- support base
- adjustable front mounted laser guide
- 4,500 RPM motor
- Model: CMXEMAR120
- Satin-nickel finish
- Comfort optimized handle for high & low torque applications
- Alloy-steel blades are heat-treated
- Model: CMHT65046
- LED light
- keyless chuck
- 2-Speed gearbox
- includes battery, charger, and double sided bit
- Model: CMCD700C1
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- LED light
- keyless chuck
- 2-Speed gearbox
- includes battery, charger, and double sided bit
- Model: CMCD700C1
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.99 delivery fee.
- 14 different types of bits
Save on over 900 items from brands like Ryobi, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more. If you're looking for a quick gift, click on "In Stock at Store Today" on the left side of the page to view products available at your local store. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items qualify for free shipping. However, select items incur shipping fees, but you can opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit for $399 ($230 low).
- wear guard tip
- custom Alloy76 steel
- Model: 48-32-4496
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save on over 500 cases for Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box OtterBox Commuter Series Case for iPhone 11 in Black for $20 ($20 off).
- Sold by A4C via eBay.
- 90-Day Otterbox warranties apply.
- Sold by tee2green693 via eBay
- In Left or Right Hand and Regular or Double-Bended style
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
Shop and save on drill bits from $10, tool storage as low as $10, power tools starting at $49, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- This price is for Ace Rewards members (it's free to sign up).
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
Save on power tools, hand tools, lawn mowers, shop vacs, tool storage, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 268-Piece Metric and SAE 12-Point Mechanic's Tool Set for $129.99 (low by $29).
- Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $16 shipping fee.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
