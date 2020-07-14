That's $80 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 20-volt max 1/2" cordless drill with 2 speed gearbox
- 20-volt max 1/4" cordless impact driver with one handed bit change
- LED light on both units
- includes storage bag, 2 batteries, 1 charger
- Model: CMCK200C2
Save 41% off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Depending on location, Ace Rewards members may be eligible for free delivery. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.70 shipping fee.
- inclcudes 20V max battery & charger
- 2,800 RPMs/3,100 IPMs
- quick release chuck
- 1,460 in-lbs. torque
- LED light
- Model: CMCF800C1
That's $90 off the list price for this miter saw. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 3,800RPM motor
- 8" cross cuts at 90 degrees and 5.5" cross cuts at 45 degrees
- single bevel up to 47 degrees
- 9 casted miter detent stops
- Model: CMCS714M1
It's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- oil-free pump
- 150 Max PSI
- Model: CMEC6150
Save on a selection of combo kits, drills, trimmers, and more. Choose from over 40 items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping charges.
Save on drills, drivers, wrench sets, and more. Shop Now at Sears
- For orders less than $59, shipping adds $4.49. Bulk shipping charges may apply however. Store pickup may also be available.
There's a wide range of already-discounted tools available in this promotion, including jig saws, circular saws, and grinders, which are marked at up to 53% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
It's $701 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Impact Driver, Grinder, Oscillating Tool, and Light
- Includes 20-Volt Hammer Drill, Orbital Sander and Circular Saw
- 2 x 2.0 Ah Batteries and one 4.0 Ah Battery
- Model: DCKTS781D2M1
Join the Ace Hardware Rewards program (it's free to join) and save even more on a selection of power tools. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
Save on tools, tool storage, grills and accessories, patio decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $12.29 shipping fee.
- anti-kink & triple frame technology
- crush proof couplings
- Model: 8820-50
It's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get this discount. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 ship-from-store charge.
- for use with temperatures above 32°F
- purportedly removes road grime and bugs and helps repel rain away from your windshield
It's $161 under list, a $50 drop since our mention in November, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 1/2" cordless drill
- 1/4" cordless impact driver
- cordless reciprocating saw
- circular saw with 6-1/2" blade
- cordless oscillating tool
- cordless grinder
- cordless LED pivoting task light
- 20V MAX Lithium Ion Charger
- Model: CMCK700D2
That's the best price we could find by $37.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Lowe's
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
Prices start as low as $15 for these socket sets. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge; Or get free shipping on most orders over $45.
That's $30 under list and a good price for a mechanic's tool set.
Update: Curbside pickup is no longer available, but it is available to be shipped. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Opt for curbside pickup (choose ship-to-store at checkout) where available to dodge the $7.99 shipping charge.
- includes SAE & metric sockets, a ratchet, extension bar, adapter, wrenches, a magnetic bit handle w/ screwdriver, nut driver bits, & hex keys
- Model: 987631
Ace Hardware charges the same, but you'd have to pick it up in store or pay $12 more to get it shipped. Buy Now at Amazon
- cuts up to 4" diameter
- includes battery and charger
- Model: CMCCSL621D1
