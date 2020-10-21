New
Ends Today
Lowe's · 28 mins ago
Craftsman 15.2" Lockable Tool Box
$27 $40
free shipping

Save 32% off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • MyLowe's members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
Features
  • metal wheels
  • removable organizer
  • V-groove with ruler on top of lid for sawing and cutting
  • Model: CMST33026
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 17 hr
    Published 28 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Tool Storage & Organization Lowe's Craftsman
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 32% -- $27 Buy Now