That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- full polish chrome finish
- 12 point box end with fastener
- 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 17mm, 18mm, and 19mm
- Model: CMMT10947
That's $19 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Lowe's
- rust-resistant finish
- includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and a carry case
- Model: CMMT12033
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee.
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
It's $9 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by DuraTech Tools via Amazon.
- stamped sizes
- box end head style
- reversing switch to change direction
- Model: RRW05S
As a reader discovered, Lowe's offers this set for $10 off the list price, and $16 less than the next best price we found from a third party seller on eBay. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 6", 8", and 10" wrenches
- Model: 55748
That's a savings of $13 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- 1 ratchet and 1 extension bar
- 18 1/4" drive 6-point sockets
- 90-tooth ratcheting design
- standard and metric sizes
- 4° arc swing
- Model: 86747
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
Save up to $30 on a selection of tool sets including screwdrivers, bits, pliers, wrenches, and more. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Ace Hardware 44-Piece Combination Tool Set for $19.99 (a low by $33).
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.)
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
That's a $24 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" drive
- Model: CMMT99433
That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Lowe's
- SAE and metric
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
- UPC: 885911665643
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- standard and metric measurements
- blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45311
You'd pay over $200 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is available for pickup only and stock is dependant on ZIP.
- chrome finish for corrosion resistance
- Model: CMMT45308
