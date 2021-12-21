This is $12 off and the best price we found. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- three drive size adapters
- four 3/8" drive ext. bars
- corrosion-resistant
- 3 universal joints
- Model: CMMT42351
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's a $24 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" drive
- Model: CMMT99433
That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- full polish chrome finish
- 12 point box end with fastener
- 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 17mm, 18mm, and 19mm
- Model: CMMT10947
It's $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 28 1" bit tips
- 14 2" power bits
- 2 socket adapters
- 2 nut drivers
- 1 magnetic bit tip holder
- Model: CMAF1247
That is a $2 low price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- four .25" drive shallow 6 PT sockets SAE
- two .25" drive shallow 6 PT sockets Metric
- .25" drive palm ratchet
- .25" drive bit adapter
- eighteen specialty bits
- Model: CMMT12004LZ
Apply coupon code "IE2XCLM6" for a savings of $14. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Gognke via Amazon.
- stainless steel
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
That's $2 under our last mention and about $5 less than the average historical price on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- storage case
- non-slip handle
- 3 driver settings
- corrosion-resistant finish
- hardness treated chrome vanadium steel
- Model: DS-AMZ035
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "30X3PNP3" to save $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue and Red.
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- for 24- to 12-guage wire
- strips, cuts, and crimps
You'd pay over $40 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- supports up to 750-lb. of workload
- collapsible metal legs
- anti-slip rubber pad
- Model: STST60997
Christmas string lights start from 79 cents, work gloves start from $9.99, and hand tools from $10.49, among other discounts. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
This is the lowest price we found by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- magnet bit tip holders holds 1" bit tips
- S2 modified bits
- Model: DWAX100
- UPC: 885911294119, 754262221634, 787721725954, 785533637779
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
That's the best price we could find by $121. Buy Now at Lowe's
- SAE and metric
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
- UPC: 885911665643
You'd pay over $200 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is available for pickup only and stock is dependant on ZIP.
- chrome finish for corrosion resistance
- Model: CMMT45308
That's the best price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- standard and metric measurements
- blow mold case
- Model: CMMT45311
It's the lowest price we could find by $52. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable laser system
- 0° to 45° bevel cuts
- 9-amp motor
- spindle lock
- Model: CMXEMAX69434509
