Craftsman 1/4" Phillips Impact Driver Bit 2-Pack for 69 cents

That's a savings of $3 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt. for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge.
- shock-resistant
- CNC-machined
- Model: CMAF32PH12
Published 30 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's $2 under our previous mention and a $17 low today. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes bits and sockets for drilling, driving, and fastening
- Model: B-49373
Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "MRS6KNXW" to save $7 and tie this with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
- aluminum case
- non-walking drill tip
- cobalt high speed steel
- Model: CO-Z SDB-0000
That's the best price we could find by $12, and $5 under our mention from last December. Buy Now at Amazon
- patented pilot point tip
- designed for metal or wood
- includes (2) 1/8", (1) 9/64", 5/32", 11/64", 3/16", 7/32", 1/4", 5/16", 3/8", & tough case
- Model: DD5160
- UPC: 885911419857, 796299466435
It's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- single sided
- impact rated
- high visibility sleeves
- extended torsion zone
- Model: ITPH2205
Shop over 17,000 indoor and outdoor items including appliances, patio furniture, lawn & garden items, grills, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
Save up to $50 on outdoor tools from EGO, Husqvarna, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the EGO Power+ 56V Brushless Handheld Cordless w/ Battery & Charger for $159 ($20 off).
You'd pay at least $195 for this sander and saw elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- The DeWalt 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw will appear at checkout after adding the sander to the cart.
- It's available for pickup only.
- 8,000 to 14,000 OPM variable speed control
- 1-handed locking dust bag
- dust-sealed switch
- brushless motor
- paper clamp
- Model: DCW200B
- UPC: 885911656665
It's half off for a savings of $100.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $69 delivery fee. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" drive ratchets, sockets, wrenches, drive tool accessories, and specialty bits
- full polish chrome
- blow molded case with removable drawers
- Model: CMMT45300
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It is free to sign up!)
- 7.8-foot hose
- wide nozzle
- crevice tool
- HEPA filter
- Model: CMCV002B
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- includes 140-piece Impact Drill/Drive Set, four 6" 6TPI, three 6" 14TPI, 8" 18TPI, 9" 6TPI, 7-/14" 24T framing saw blades
- Model: CMALWMSTSET
Ace Rewards members see this price drop in-cart; you'd pay $473 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Dual-lever height adjusters
- Recoil with primer start
- Folding handle
- Model: 11A-B25W791
