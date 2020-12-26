That's $17 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Clear leaves and debris on hard surfaces with up to 340 CFM and 90 MPH
- Dual-speed trigger
- Model: CMCBL700D1
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Shop and save on drill bits from $10, tool storage as low as $10, power tools starting at $49, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Save $30 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 26-ft. PVC air hose included
- mounts to wall, ceiling, or floor
- Model: CMXZTSG1144NB
Save on power tools, hand tools, lawn mowers, shop vacs, tool storage, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members are eligible for this discount. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by zip code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 268-Piece Metric and SAE 12-Point Mechanic's Tool Set for $129.99 (low by $29).
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Lowe's
- foldable head
- support base
- adjustable front mounted laser guide
- 4,500 RPM motor
- Model: CMXEMAR120
Shop the lowest prices of the year today. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
- New deals will be added weekly.
- The flat rate shipping is $6.99.
It's $13 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- measures 37" x 18" x 14"
- molded grooves for sturdy stacking
- lockable
- Model: PLA068HD
Save on over 900 items from brands like Ryobi, DeWalt, Milwaukee, and more. If you're looking for a quick gift, click on "In Stock at Store Today" on the left side of the page to view products available at your local store. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Most items qualify for free shipping. However, select items incur shipping fees, but you can opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge these fees.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit for $399 ($230 low).
It's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This item is available for in-store pickup only and availabiity may vary by ZIP code.
- 14 different types of bits
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Use coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to save on a variety of items from HP, Apple, Sony, Samsung, Dyson, Ring, DeWalt, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- $100 maximum discount.
- 2 redemptions per user.
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
It's the best price could find by $18 and a great price since these rarely go on sale. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by a buck.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Lowe's
- corrosion resistant
- stores bits in handle
- includes SL 3/16-in, SL 1/4-in, PH 1, PH 2, nutdriver 1/4-in, and nutdriver 5/16-in
- Model: CMHT68000
That's $4 under list and the lowest shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Due back in stock December
2829, but can be ordered today at this price.
- thumb wheel for blade adjustment
- integrated blade snapper
- Model: CMHT10932
That's $35 off and the lowest price we could find. (You'd pay $35 separately). Buy Now at Lowe's
- Need it faster? Opt for in-store pickup where available.
- Metric and SAE
- long handle 120-tooth dual pawl ratchet
- gunmetal chrome finish
- molded hard case for tool set
- steel 3-drawer lockable tool box
That's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $80 shipping fee.
- Add this to your cart to see this deal.
- heavy-duty steel frame
- 4 adjustable leveling feet
- 1,450-lbs. overall load rating
- 1" thick butcher block work surface
- Model: CMST27200R
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|28%
|--
|$72
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register