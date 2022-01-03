Ace Rewards members save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- includes 2 blades, sanding plate, 5 pieces of sandpaper, and storage bag
- variable speed from 10,000 to 22,000 OPM
- tool-free universal attachment system
- Model: CMEW401
Published 25 min ago
That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- adjustable laser system
- 0° to 45° bevel cuts
- 9-amp motor
- spindle lock
- Model: CMXEMAX69434509
You'd pay $5 more for a similar 100-peice DeWalt set. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping, or pad the order over $45 for free shipping.
- shock-resistant tool steel
- CNC-machined bit tips
- 4 ranges of drill bits
- Model: CMAF140SET
Save $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Stock may vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the truck delivery fee.
- CMCD700 20V Drill/Driver
- CMCF800 20V Impact Driver
- CMCS500 20V Circular Saw
- CMCL020B 20V Task Light
- CMCE500 Oscillating Tool
- Model: CMCK501D2LW
Outside of price matches, that's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- CMCD700 Drill/Driver
- CMCF800 Impact Driver
- two V20 20V Max Lithium Ion Batteries, charger, and storage bag
- Model: CMCK200C2
- UPC: 885911548823
Save on over 100 items, including power tools from popular brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Bosch, Craftsman, Black + Decker, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max 6-1/2-in Cordless Circular Saw for $99 ($30 off).
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
That is a savings of $6. Buy Now at Walmart
- bottom-load magazine
- not for use on metal
- rechargeable, integrated 4V lithium-ion battery
- includes USB charging cable, 500 Crown Staples & 500 T47 Nails
- Model: AQ90012J
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Save on power tools, grills, tool storage, cleaning supplies, and more. Certain discounts are for Ace Rewards members only (it's free to join). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Find savings on over 50 items, with prices starting as low as a buck (many of the cheaper items are available for shipping or ship to store only). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on a selection of more than three dozen items. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Some items receive discounts via a free item, and specific details are noted on the product pages. In most cases, you'll either be prompted to choose your free item when adding to cart, or it will be added automatically when you meet qualifications. However, you may have to add everything separately.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Milwaukee Sawzall M18 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99 (low by $30).
Choose from a variety of shelving and totes. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Some items get their discounts from Ace Rewards offers. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Maxit 54.5" Resin Shelving Unit for $34.99 ($10 low).
That's a $24 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3/8" drive
- Model: CMMT99433
You'd pay over $200 via third-party sellers. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is available for pickup only and stock is dependant on ZIP.
- chrome finish for corrosion resistance
- Model: CMMT45308
That is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- full polish chrome finish
- 12 point box end with fastener
- 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, 11mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 17mm, 18mm, and 19mm
- Model: CMMT10947
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- magnetized bit holder
- speed and precision tactile zones
- Model: CMHT68017
