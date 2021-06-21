Craftsman 26.5" 5 drawer Metal Ball-Bearing Tool Center for $100 for members
Ace Hardware · 49 mins ago
Craftsman 26.5" 5 drawer Metal Ball-Bearing Tool Center
$100 for members $120
pickup

It's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • This price is for Ace Rewards members. (It's free to join and members score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.)
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
  • includes non-slip mat
  • 500-lbs. weight capacity
  • 10,227 cubic inches of storage
  • Model: CMST22653BK
  • Expires 6/29/2021
