It's the lowest price we could find by $85 and a great price for a Craftsman tool set of this size as most stores charge $180. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, which vary by zip code.
- This offer is valid for Ace Rewards members only. (Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.)
- metric & SAE
- 1/4", 3/8", & 1/2" drives
- 6-point socket w/ fastener
- 72-tooth ratchets in 2 drive sizes
- Model: CMMT12025
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 2/5
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes several sizes, offset screwdriver, and magnetizer/demagnetizer
- Model: CMHT65044
It's the lowest price we could find by $29.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $15 shipping charge. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- rust-resistant finish
- includes wrenches, ratchets, sockets, and a carry case
- Model: CMMT12033
It's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- overstrike protection
- measures 12" x 5" x 1.5"
- Model: CMHT51398
Save $10 via coupon code "7Z74KWSZ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AlicE via Amazon.
- 4 modes
- auto off
- LCD screen
- zero setting function
- measures inches, fractions, and millimeters
That's the best price we could find by at least a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- for phillips screws
- Model: 05057750001
Apply code "L5TXU2ZR" to save 50% and get this item at least $14 below what you'll pay on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Mystical&Rabid Rose via Amazon.
- 2,400 staples included
- for upholstery, carpentry, material repair, etc..
- can fasten size D, U, or T staples
- pressure setting knob
- Model: DY808
That's $3 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Save on string lights, projectors, and a few other varieties of Christmas lighting accessories in this sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 11.5-Foot LED String Lights in Cool White for $1.29 ($9 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
That's the best deal we could find by $17. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fee (around $9).
- powers tools and charges mobile devices
- 4 LED status indicators
- Model: BCB001K
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Shop over 200 items including bird feed from under a buck, insect killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, tools from $13, fertiliser from $17, lawn mowers from $260, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more
- Pictured is the Southern Resin Whiskey Barrel Planter for $14.99 (low by $20).
That's $79 under what you'd pay at Lowe's and $19 less than our December mention. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Ace Rewards members get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (It's free to join.)
- 30-lb. ball-bearing slides
- tumbler lock with reversible over-molded keys
- 9,916 cubic inches of storage
- Model: CMST22653BK
Ace Rewards members see this price drop in-cart; you'd pay $473 elsewhere. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Dual-lever height adjusters
- Recoil with primer start
- Folding handle
- Model: 11A-B25W791
That's the first time we've seen a new model on offer, and a current low by $19.
Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- You'll need to sign up for Ace Rewards membership to get this price (it's free to join.) It also garners free shipping.
- 2 speed settings
- edging and trimming orientations
- telescoping shaft
- Model: CMCST900D1
That's $29 under list, $11 what you'd pay at Amazon, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- 2 speeds
- 1/2" keyless chuck
- includes charger & battery
- Model: CMCD710C1
