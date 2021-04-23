New
Ace Hardware · 1 hr ago
Craftsman 159-Piece Auto Mechanic's Tool Set
$100 $120
pickup

It's the lowest price we could find by $85 and a great price for a Craftsman tool set of this size as most stores charge $180. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, which vary by zip code.
  • This offer is valid for Ace Rewards members only. (Not an Ace Rewards member? It's free to join.)
  • metric & SAE
  • 1/4", 3/8", & 1/2" drives
  • 6-point socket w/ fastener
  • 72-tooth ratchets in 2 drive sizes
  • Model: CMMT12025
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
